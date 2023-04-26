Fremantle’s Jens Richter Adds Commercial Duties To International CEO Role

Jens Richter has added commercial duties to his Fremantle International CEO role.

He’s been named CEO of Commercial and International — a post giving him responsibility for all commercial activity, including the digital, social and FAST channel businesses.

RTL-owned Fremantle is working towards a revenue target of €3B ($3.3B) by 2025, and digital represents one avenue to growing its turnover.

Richter will continue to be based in London and reports to Fremantle Group CEO Jennifer Mullin. He’ll sit on Fremantle’s global leadership team.

Fremantle claims 470 million fans across 1,500 social accounts on Facebook and YouTube and scored 34 billion views across all platforms in 2022. Its FAST biz includes game show channel Buzzr and online nets based on Jamie Oliver, Baywatch and American Idol IP. Quip, Sleuth, Places and Spaces and Cook, Chop, Chat represent recent genre channel launches.

Richter, a former Red Arrow International boss, has been CEO of International at Got Talent and The Responder firm Fremantle since 2014.

“Jens is an outstanding and commercially savvy executive, with extensive knowledge and experience of the international market,” said Fremantle boss Mullin, adding the new post’s creation would give the company “laser-focus on all commercial activity.”

Richter added: “The digital and FAST space provides an opportunity for us to make an even bigger impact in the direct-to-consumer space. I am looking forward to the success we can build on here.”

Earlier this month, Deadline revealed Fremantle UK CEO Simon Andreae was exiting and had faced misconduct complaints. He was replaced by Amelia Brown.