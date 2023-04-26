Freddie Prinze Jr. signs with A3 Artists Agency

EXCLUSIVE: Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. has signed with A3 Artists Agency for representation.

Prinze is best known for starring in such films as the Miramax rom-com She’s All That with Rachael Leigh Cook, Columbia Pictures’ slasher hit I Know What You Did Last Summer and sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, which had him sharing the screen with Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Warner Bros’ Scooby-Doo pics of the early 2000s.

The actor most recently starred opposite Lucifer‘s Aimee Garcia in the Netflix holiday rom-com Christmas with You, which last year spent two weeks on Netflix’s Global Top 10 list for English-Language Films. He’s also in recent years lent his voice to video games and family-friendly animated series like Disney XD’s Star Wars Rebels, which had him voicing Kanan Jarrus, one of the last surviving Jedi Knights. Additional television credits include Peacock’s recent Punky Brewster revival and 24.

Prinze has also expanded of late into the podcast space, co-hosting Wrestling with Freddie on iHeartMedia’s My Cultura Network with Jeff Dye and That Was Pretty Scary, a film podcast co-hosted by Jon Lee Brody, which has the pair discussing their favorite iconic horror films.

Prinze and Hewitt entered talks to star in a new I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel for Sony earlier this year, as we were first to tell you. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is attached to direct from a script by Leah McKendrick, with producer Neal H. Moritz in talks to return, as well.

Prinze continues to be represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jared Levine at Yorn, Levine, Barnes.