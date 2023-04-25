‘Frasier’: Peri Gilpin Reprising Roz Role In Paramount+ Sequel Series

Roz is back!

Peri Gilpin is returning to Frasier-verse as a guest star on the Paramount+ sequel series.

In the original series, Roz Doyle was the titular character’s producer on his Dr. Frasier Crane Show on KACL-AM. When viewers last saw the character in the series finale, she becomes station manager. Her role in the new series is as yet unknown.

From writers Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli, the multi-camera comedy continuation is executive produced by Kelsey Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. The sequel sees Frasier (Grammer) off to a different city — Boston! — with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill.

RELATED: 2023 Paramount+ Pilots & Series Orders

The return of Gilpin follows the reveal that Bebe Neuwirth would return as Lilith Sternin in the sequel. The character of Lilith originated on the hit NBC comedy Cheers alongside Frasier, where the couple met, married and welcomed a son, Frederick. She also played Lilith in the Cheers spinoff, Frasier.

Frederick is at the center of the sequel and will be portrayed by Jack Cutmore-Scott. He is described as a nuanced combination of his father and grandfather. Years ago, Freddy rejected following in his father’s footsteps—dropping out of college to become a fireman—and he’s never looked back until now when recent troubles have left him with no one to turn to in his life. If they can overcome past differences, Freddy and Frasier might finally have a chance to repair old wounds.

The new series also stars Anders Keith as David, son of Niles (David Hyde Pierce) and Daphne (Jane Leeves). Pierce opted not to return for the sequel.

Previously announced cast also includes Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s old college buddy-turned-university professor, Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Alan’s colleague and head of the university psychology department, Olivia; Jess Salguerio as Freddy’s roommate, Eve.

As previously announced, James Burrows — co-creator of Cheers who directed nearly all series episodes and episodes of the original Frasier— directed the first two episodes.

Frasier hails from writers Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli, who executive produce with Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions.



