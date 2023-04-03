VMI Releasing Acquires Director Gabriele Mainetti’s Venice Prize Winner ‘Freaks Vs. The Reich’

EXCLUSIVE: VMI Releasing has picked up North American rights to the fantastical WWII drama Freaks vs. the Reich (formerly Freaks Out), which won eight awards at the Venice Film Festival in 2021, including the Grafetta d’Oro for Best Film, and went on to land six David di Donatello Awards from the Academy of Italian Cinema the following year. The second feature from director Gabriele Mainetti (They Call Me Jeeg) will bow in theaters and on digital on April 28th.

The film set in 1943 Rome opens on an artisanal circus owned by elderly magician, Israel (Giorgio Tirabassi). The performers, essentially his adopted family, are a curious bunch: There’s Matilde (Aurora Giovinazzo), a young beauty who’s electrically charged; the albino Cencio (Pietro Castellitto), who has the ability to control insects; the diminutive Mario (Giancarlo Martini), graced with magnetic powers; and Fulvio (Claudio Santamaria), a strongman who’s covered from head to toe with hair.

As the Nazis begin to occupy their city, Israel recognizes their best chances for survival are to escape to America where they can continue their careers. Unfortunately, he disappears and the rudderless “freaks,” left to fend for themselves, join together to search for their missing friend. Along the way, they cross paths with Franz (Franz Rogowski), a psychotic, ether-addicted, six-fingered Nazi who runs the nearby ZirkusBerlin and entertains his higher ups with lavish piano recitals. He also has visions of the future that show him the war’s end, Hitler’s suicide and 21st century inventions, and believes that the talented quartet of circus performers will help him deliver victory for the Reich. Will the “freaks” find Israel first and manage to escape the grasp of the Nazis, or will their powers be harnessed in a way that could change their destinies… and the entire course of history, forever?

Mainetti and Nicola Guaglianone penned the script for the pic, which was produced in Italy by Goon Films, Lucky Red with Rai Cinema and in co-production with Gapfinders.

“FREAKS VS THE REICH is one of those fantastic movies that is as engaging as it is exciting,” said VMI Worldwide CEO, Andre Relis. “We’re incredibly excited to be the distributor for such a creative and original vision. We look forward to audiences seeing this exceptional film.”

Relis negotiated the deal for Freaks vs. the Reich on behalf of VMI Releasing, with Rai’s International Sales Manager Elena Romano on behalf of the filmmakers.