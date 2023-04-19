Frank Ocean Exits Coachella Ahead Of Week 2 Following Leg Injury

Frank Ocean and will not return for the second weekend of Coachella, multiple media outlets report.

News of the artist canceling his headline appearance comes after Ocean’s performance at the festival last weekend was criticized for starting late, leaving out some of his hit songs and using a vocal track. According to TMZ, the singer was injured ahead of his performance and his set had to be modified.

“After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1, Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity,” a representative for the star told the outlet. “On doctor’s advice, Frank is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”

Frank said his musical performance “was chaotic,” but he found there was “some beauty in chaos,” adding, “It isn’t what I intended to show, but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.”

Just a day before, Justin Bieber publicly shared his support for Ocean, praising his performance.

“I was blown away by Frank Ocean’s Coachella performance,” Bieber posted on Instagram. “His artistry is simply unmatched, his style, his taste, his voice, his attention to detail… I was deeply moved. It made me want to keep going and get better as an artist. He continues to set the bar high and gave me a night I will never forget! Thanks Frank.”