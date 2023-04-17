Frank Doelger’s ‘The Swarm’ Sells To UK, Spain & Nears U.S. Deal

Frank Doelger’s The Swarm has sold to the UK and Spain, while a U.S. partner is in the final stages of talks.

As Mip TV kicks off, the German eco-thriller, which already has around a dozen partners, has sold to Sky in the UK and Movistar Plus+ in Spain.

Distributors Beta Film and ZDF Studios are shopping in Cannes and the show played out of competition at the Berlinale Series Market, where its modern themes and bevvy of buyers dominated conversation.

Having scored “phenomenal ratings,” according to Beta, for Germany’s ZDF and Austria’s ORF, the show from Game of Thrones EP Doelger chronicles the struggle of humankind against an unknown enemy that lives in the depths of the sea. When the reckless treatment of the oceans threatens the natural habitat of this mysterious collective, it strikes back.

The Swarm, which is being referred to as one of Europe’s biggest TV productions to date, already has numerous European buyers and will soon be available on Hulu Japan. Beta said talks with a U.S. partner have entered final stages.

The news comes following a Beta press event during which trailer and first-looks for two upcoming Beta projects – Elsa Morante’s La Storia and Robert Lantos’ Rise of the Raven – were revealed.

La Storia star Jasmine Trinca and producer Roberto Sessa are in Cannes promoting the project. Mip TV runs from today until Wednesday.