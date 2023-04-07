Francesca Cappucci Dies: Former KABC-TV Entertainment Reporter Was 64

Francesca Cappucci, a former Los Angeles music and entertainment reporter for KABC-TV and a popular morning drive radio host at KIQQ, died of cancer March 30. She was 64.

Her death was announced today by her family.

Born in Los Angeles on June 29, 1958, Cappucci began her broadcasting career at KIQQ making public service announcements before teaming up with radio host Jay Coffey for a popular morning drive show.

She joined KABC Channel 7 Eyewitness News for a 10-year stint in 1995. During her tenure with KABC Cappucci interviewed such music celebrities as, among many others, Rod Stewart, David Bowie, and Michael Jackson.

Cappucci’s popularity in Los Angeles was such that she was recruited to portray reporters in one-off episodes of The Colbys, Columbo, 7th Heaven, The Practice and Charmed, and in the 1997 film Beverly Hills Ninja.

Cappucci is survived by sons Ian and Will; brother Rafael; sister Isabella; and other extended family.