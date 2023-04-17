Fox Alternative Entertainment Lines Up Unscripted Shows For TF1, ProSieben

Fox Alternative Entertainment (FAE) is building up its international slate through its International Formats Fund.

The in-house Fox unscripted studio has today unveiled a pair of series made through the fund. Beat My Mini-Mes (working title) is for TF1 in France and Marriage Market is for Germany’s ProSieben.

FAE created and financed both, and will own and distribute them as formats.

Jointly developed with French commercial network TF1, Beat My Mini-Mes is billed as a big studio competition in which celebrity singers face off while surrounded by talented children wearing the same outfit as them – their ‘mini-mes.’ After multiple rounds of performances, one child is crowned champ. TF1 Production and FAE are co-producing ahead of a premiere later this year.

Marriage Market is a dating reality series-cum-social experiment in which parents select their child’s husband or wife in a ‘market’ where other parents have decorated booths based on their own kid’s personality. The parents and newly introduced couple then live together in a house.

Again, it was jointly developed, by FAE and ProSieben. Cheerio Entertainment, which is part of the new look Seven.One Studios, is producing for launches later this year on the German network and its streaming service Joyn.

FAE launched its $100M International Format Fund in September 2021 after road-testing Virgin Media Television’s Irish variety competition show The Big Deal in partnership with Dublin-based BiggerStage as its creation for the market. Celebrity performance competition The Masterpiece (aka Celebrity Masterpiece) for Workpoint in Thailand has also emerged from the initiative.

“We specifically designed this Format Fund to partner with international buyers to identify, develop and introduce new programs that expand FAE’s slate of owned content and, in success, serve as a platform for future success on FOX in the U.S.,” said Allison Wallach, President, Unscripted Programming at Fox Entertainment. “In Beat My Mini-Mes and TF1, and Marriage Market and ProSieben, we have the perfect combination of what we’re striving for with this initiative — unique formats with unlimited potential on a global scale and great partners with an impressive track record of innovation.”