Blumhouse’s ‘Five Nights At Freddy’s’ Going Day & Date Theatrical & Peacock

Blumhouse’s feature take of videogame Five Nights at Freddy’s is going theatrical day and date with Peacock on Oct. 27 this year. The pic will go wide.

This is the fourth Blumhouse movie to day and date with Universal’s streaming service after Halloween Kills, Halloween Ends and Firestarter.

While arguments can be made that these movies’ domestic ticket sales were impacted by their availability in homes, Halloween Ends opened to $40M, shorted out at $64M, with Uni having bragging rights that the threequel scored a top Nielsen debut over its opening weekend of Oct. 14-16 with 717 million minutes viewed. Halloween Kills grossed $92M stateside after a $49.4M opening. Both Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends were under the pre-pandemic domestic grosses of the first 2018 reboot ($76.2M opening, $159.3M final). Firestarter flamed out at the box office making only $9.7M U.S./Canada, $15M WW.

The movie follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through.

Pic stars Josh Hutcherson (Ultraman, The Hunger Games franchise), Elizabeth Lail (You, Mack & Rita), Piper Rubio (Holly & Ivy, Unstable), Kat Conner Sterling (We Have A Ghost, 9-1-1), with Mary Stuart Masterson (Blindspot, Fried Green Tomatoes) and Matthew Lillard (Good Girls, Scream). Five Nights at Freddy’s is directed by Emma Tammi (The Wind, Blood Moon) and is written by Scott Cawthon, Emma Tammi and Seth Cuddeback. The movie’s animatronic characters will be created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.



Five Nights at Freddy’s is produced by Jason Blum and Scott Cawthon. The film’s executive producers are Bea Sequeira, Russell Binder and Christopher H. Warner. Universal Pictures presents a Blumhouse production, in association with Striker Entertainment.