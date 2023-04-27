Tobias Truvillion, Leon & Jessica “Jess Hilarious” Moore Join Michelle Mitchenor In BET+ Biopic ‘First Lady Of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story’ From Director Vivica A. Fox

EXCLUSIVE: Tobias Truvillion (The Best Man: The Final Chapters), Leon (City on a Hill) and Jessica “Jess Hilarious” Moore (Hip Hop Family Christmas) are among the new additions to First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story, a new biopic starring Michelle Mitchenor (First Wives Club), which is set to debut on BET+ later this year.

The film currently in production in the Washington, D.C. area, which Vivica A. Fox (Holiday Hideaway) is directing, follows Tonesa (Mitchenor), a young woman raised in 1980s Detroit, who becomes seduced by the limelight and adventure of being in the drug game. She soon meets Harry (Truvillion), an older, sophisticated head of a drug organization who gives her a taste of the good life. Bothered by Tonesa’s ambition, Harry controls her through violence. But when the cycle of prosperity and abuse is about to break her spirit, Harry gets locked up and Tonesa forges a new path with a young, trusted confidante, Terry Flenory, aka Southwest T (Faith Malonte). Welch finally sets the record straight and tells Her-story, the TRUE history of why federal authorities in their indictment labeled Tonesa “The First Lady of BMF!” (Currently, key aspects of her life make up the main storyline in Season 2 of the hit Starz series BMF, with LaLa Anthony’s character MarKaisha Taylor serving as a stand-in for Welch.)

Tressa Azarel Smallwood (All In) and Judge Greg Mathis (Madea Goes to Jail) are exec producing First Lady of BMF, for which Gabrielle Collins penned the script. Kellie Williams (A Family Matters Christmas), Daphnique Springs (The Matchmaker) and Tristan Fazekas (Power & Money) also star, with the latter portraying BMF co-founder, Meech Flenory.

Truvillion has previously been seen on series like The Best Man: The Final Chapters, which set a ratings record for Peacock in its debut on the platform, as well as First Wives Club, Sistas, Empire and more. Notable film credits include Seberg, Brooklyn’s Finest and Hitch.

Leon has been seen on series like Swarm, City on a Hill and Oz, among many others. He’s also appeared in films including The Glorias, Get Rich or Die Tryin’, Buffalo Soldiers and Cool Runnings.

Moore is an actor and comedian whose credits include Rel and VH1’s TV movie, Hip Hop Family Christmas.

Truvillion is represented by Talent Connect; Leon by Daniel Hoff Agency, Inphenate and Hertz Lichtenstein Young & Polk; and Moore by Felker Toczek Suddleson.