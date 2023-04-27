Fifth Season Undergoes Layoffs; Eight Executives Leaving

Film and TV studio Fifth Season has reduced its staff by 2%. Eight executives are leaving as part of the cuts including SVP Marketing Beth McPhee, who previously worked for Focus Features and Bloom; SVP Communications Sharon Liggins, a veteran, respected communications executive who spent more than a decade at Disney and also worked at Array; and Jennifer Saull, Counsel, TV Business and Legal Affairs.

The rest of the team members who are departing include Shelby White, Director, TV Creative; Danielle Gerber, VP Physical Production; Kyle Plimpton, Manager, TV Creative; Ryan Bernstein, Director, Film Creative; and Josh Workman, Manager, Travel Coordinator.

This is the first known round of layoffs since Korean studio CJ ENM closed a $785 million deal to acquire an 80% stake in the company more than a year ago.

Fifth Season originated as Endeavor Content, which was formed in 2017 from the production, sales, and distribution assets within Endeavor, WME, and IMG. It was rebranded as Fifth Season last fall, following CJ ENM’s acquisition.

The news comes the same day that layoffs hit Amazon Studios and Prime Video and as Disney continues its staff cuts this week.