Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan Promotes Two To Partner

Law firm Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan has promoted Star Tyner and Jordan Rojas to partners.

“We are thrilled to welcome Star and Jordan to our partnership.” said partner Fred Toczek. “They are incredibly hardworking and talented and have made, and we believe will continue to make, a huge impact at the firm.”

Tyner joined the firm in 2021, was named partner in January 2023, and works with Anya Taylor-Joy, Gabrielle Union, Joel Kim Booster, Mila Kunis, and Kaitlyn Dever, to name a few. Prior to joining the firm, Tyner served as outside production counsel at law firms in New York and Los Angeles.

Rojas, who started with the firm in 2019, was named partner in 2022 and works with clients such as Jeremy Renner, Meredith Hagner, Tia Mowry, Ashley Zuckerman and Claudia O’Doherty, among others. Rojas previously spent 10 years on the TV studio side with Fox Television Studios, Sony Pictures Television Studios, and Legendary Entertainment.