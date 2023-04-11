‘FBoy Island’ Creator Elan Gale Strikes Overall Deal With ITV America

EXCLUSIVE: Elan Gale, the creator of FBoy Island and a long-time Bachelor producer, is getting into business with ITV America.

Gale and his TheYearOfElan Productions banner has struck an overall unscripted deal with the Love Island producer. He will develop and produce unscripted series under the deal, particularly in the dating and relationship space.

Gale spent 10 years working on The Bachelor franchise, starting as a segment producer on Season 4 of The Bachelorette and leaving after Season 23 of The Bachelor in 2019.

He then went on to create FBoy Island, which was one of HBO Max’s buzziest unscripted hits before Warner Bros. Discovery moved the streamer out of the unscripted space. The show has since been picked up by The CW.

He’s also behind The One That Got Away and Cosmic Love for Amazon and Taye Diggs-hosted Back in the Groove, which recently premiered on Hulu.

Gale also has a pretty impressive side-hustle in scripted. He was a consulting producer on Netflix horror series Midnight Mass and The Midnight Club, from Mike Flanagan, and produced the 2021 horror film Agnes as well as upcoming Lovely, Dark, and Deep.

TheYearOfElan also includes Director of Development Laura Citren, who was formerly in development and production at Discovery, and Development Manager Tessa Stewart, who was previously manager of non-fiction television and alternative programming for Yellowstone producer 101 Studios.

The deal was brokered by ITV America Executive Vice President of Business Development and Strategy Danielle Bibbo, EVP of Business Affairs Tonko Soljan and by WME, which reps TheYearOfElan.

“Creativity is what truly drives our business forward, even at a time when the industry seems to be all about the numbers,” said ITV America CEO David George. “No one approaches unscripted content like Elan. His creativity is always on display with every aspect of how he approaches his work. We look forward to unlocking his potential on a global level.”

Gale added, “ITV America is the perfect home for producers like us who want the creative freedom to push unscripted genres to their limits. This deal allows TheYearOfElan to expand our brand of controlled chaos and hybridized formats alongside a robust production and operations infrastructure. We have a growing slate of projects designed to deconstruct and reimagine tried-and-true unscripted formulas, and we’re excited to hit the marketplace with our partners at ITV.”