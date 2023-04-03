‘Fatal Attraction’ Trailer: Joshua Jackson & Lizzy Caplan Star In Paramount+Thriller Series – Update

UPDATE, 8:55 am: Paramount+ has released the official trailer for Fatal Attraction, its series reimagining of the classic 1980s psychosexual thriller film.

In the trailer, Lizzy Caplan’s Alex Forrest warns Joshua Jackson’s Dan Gallagher: “I am not going to be ignored.” The series is set in the present day, following Jackson’s Gallagher after he served 15 years for Alex’s murder. Gallagher “is paroled with the goals of reconnecting with his family and proving his innocence. In 2008, Dan first meets Alex and his world begins to unravel after their brief affair threatens to destroy the life he’s built with his wife, Beth.” Check out the trailer above.

PREVIOUS, March 1: In this new teaser for Paramount+’s Fatal Attraction series, Lizzy Caplan’s Alex Forrest shares an elevator with Joshua Jackson’s Dan Gallagher and asks “Do you ever push that red button?” We can be pretty sure she’s not merely talking about an emergency stop.

Paramount+ today revealed the official teaser trailer and art for its upcoming original series based on the 1987 feature film starring Michael Douglas and Glenn Close. The series premieres Sunday, April 30 with three episodes exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. The series will premiere the following day in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France. The premiere date in South Korea will be announced at a later date.

Following the premiere, new episodes of the eight-episode season will be available to stream weekly on Sundays in the U.S. and Canada, and on Mondays in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France. The final two episodes will be available to stream on Sunday, May 28.

Described by Paramount+ as “a deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller and ‘80s cultural touchstone,” Fatal Attraction will explore “the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders and coercive control.”

In addition to Jackson and Caplan, the series stars Amanda Peet as Beth Gallagher, Alyssa Jirrels as Ellen Gallagher, Toby Huss as Mike Gerard, Reno Wilson as Detective Earl Brooker and Brian Goodman as Arthur Tomlinson.

Alexandra Cunningham serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer alongside executive producer Kevin J. Hynes, with whom Cunningham shares co-story credit, and executive producers Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television. Silver Tree also serves as executive producer and directed five episodes.

Check out the teaser below.