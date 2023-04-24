Next ‘Fast & Furious’ Sequel Taps Christina Hodson And Oren Uziel To Co-Write Script

EXCLUSIVE: Although we are still weeks away from the premiere of Fast X, things are in motion for the Fast & Furious finale that will follow. Universal has set The Flash screenwriter Christina Hodson and Cloverfield screenwriter Oren Uziel to pen next installment, following news last week that Fast X director Louis Leterrier will return for the next film, which is being described as a companion to Fast X.

For some time, Universal has envisioned that the finale of the studio’s biggest franchise this century would play out over two films. While a lot the same pieces from Fast X will return — including Leterrier, who impressed execs so much on his first outing they made his return official before the film’s premiere — they still wanted some new voices. Although Hodson and Uziel have never wrote a movie together, they have a close relationship and share office space, and saw this as a perfect project on which to team.

Over the course of 10 films that have earned more than $6 billion at the worldwide box office, Universal’s record-smashing, homegrown Fast & Furious saga has become the studio’s most-profitable and longest-running franchise. Across social media platforms, the fan following for the movies and cast has grown into the biggest of any active franchise. On the heels of 2017’s The Fate of the Furious, which debuted in theaters as the biggest global opening of all time, the franchise has expanded to a multitude of offerings from toys and video games to an animated series and spinoff franchise Hobbs & Shaw.

The 10th chapter in the Fast & Furious saga, Fast X, arrives in theaters May 19, 2023.

Hodson has been become one of the go-to writers for big IP across town. She recently penned the Transformers spinoff Bumblebee, Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey and the upcoming The Flash.

Uziel wrote and directed Shimmer Lake, which premiered on Netflix and starred Benjamin Walker, Wyatt Russell, Rainn Wilson, Adam Pally, John Michael Higgins, Ron Livingston, Stephanie Sigman and Rob Corddry. His spec script The God Particle was bought by Paramount and Bad Robot; it premiered on Netflix under the title The Cloverfield Paradox. Other credits include The Lost City and 22 Jump Street.

Next up he has the Amazon Spider-Man Noir series he is showrunning.

