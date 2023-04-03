‘Farmhouse Fixer’ Starring Jonathan Knight Renewed For Season 3 By HGTV

On the heels of strong viewership for its second season, Farmhouse Fixer will be back for a third go-round. HGTV has renewed the popular series starring Jonathan Knight for an eight-episode third season.

Farmhouse Fixer, which drew more than 15 million viewers in its sophomore run, follows Knight as he continues his mission to bring historic New England farmhouses to their former glory with the help of his right-hand designer Kristina Crestin. The new episodes are slated to premiere in 2024.

“Jonathan Knight has captivated a loyal audience of farmhouse fanatics who dream of owning and restoring a historic property of their own,” said Loren Ruch, Head of Content at HGTV. “This new order for Farmhouse Fixer will spotlight his incredible passion to save even more of these centuries-old homes.”

Said Knight in a previous statement: “Restoring the American farmhouse is not just a hobby for me — it’s my passion, my obsession and I’ve been doing it for more than 25 years. It’s so easy to just go knock down an old house. It’s way harder to renovate them so that families can enjoy them for years to come. That’s the reason this work is so worth it.”

He added: “To me, being on a farm is a way of life. It’s the real deal. Old farmhouses are disappearing off the landscape, but these are American treasures that should be saved.”

Knight, known as a member of the Grammy-nominated New Kids on the Block, and Crestin also star on HGTV’s Rock the Block airing Mondays at 9 p.m. Farmhouse Fixer also streams on Discovery+.

Farmhouse Fixer is produced by ITV America’s High Noon Entertainment (Good Bones, Home Again with the Fords, Fixer Upper).