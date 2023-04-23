‘Fantasmic!’ Dragon Catches Fire At Disneyland As Park Guests Capture Moment On Video; No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out at Disneyland during the Fantasmic! nighttime show with the Maleficent dragon catching flames.

Disneyland theme park representatives confirmed that “during the final showing of Fantasmic at Disneyland park on Saturday evening, the dragon caught fire. Anaheim Fire & Rescue quickly responded and the fire was extinguished.”

“All cast members were safely evacuated from Tom Sawyer Island. Due to smoke and wind, attractions near the island were safely evacuated of any guests, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time,” the statement continued.

Videos captured by guests at the theme park in Anaheim went viral on social media shortly after the fire broke out. Clips show the dragon engulfed in flames as parkgoers observed and were evacuated from the area.

Fantasmic! originally opened in 1992 in Frontierland featuring fireworks, characters, live actors, water effects, pyrotechnics, lasers, music, audio-animatronics, searchlights, decorated boat floats, and mist screen projections.

The show has been running off and on with its most recent reopening in February of this year. The show goes inside Mickey Mouse’s imagination as he battles against the Disney Villains, including Maleficent in her dragon form.