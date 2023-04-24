Family Comedy Series ‘Mapletown’ In The Works From ‘Silicon Valley’s Chris Diamantopoulos

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Diamantopoulos, who starred in HBO’s Silicon Valley and is currently on Peacock’s Mrs. Davis, has co-created and is set to star in a new family comedy series that is being taken out to market.

Diamantopoulos has teamed up with Aircraft Pictures and Untitled Entertainment, which also reps him, for half-hour series Mapletown. The producers have set the project up in Canada and are preparing to shop for a U.S. partner.

Set on a small Canadian island, the series follows the brilliant teenage mayor who, after being elected to run her hometown of Mapletown, asks her opponent, the smart middle-aged Detwiler, played by Diamantopoulous, to be her Chief of Staff.

Described as Malcolm in the Middle meets Northern Exposure, it will capture the tension between old-school islanders and brand-new transplants who come to need one another against all odds.

Diamantopoulos co-created the series with Adam Barken and Peter Lockyer. Aircraft Pictures, which is behind Hulu’s Holly Hobbie and Apple TV+ kids series Circuit Breakers, produces with Untitled Entertainment.

“Mapletown promises to be a lot of laughs with its quirky and diverse characters,” said Aircraft Pictures co-founders Anthony Leo and Andrew Rosen. “We are excited to be working with Untitled Entertainment, along with Chris, Adam and Peter in creating this fun show for all audiences.”

“This is a timely and relatable comedy brimming with heart. It has been a joy collaborating with this dynamic team anchored by Untitled’s multi-faceted client Chris Diamantopoulos. And we look forward to finding the right American partner to help bring this show to life,” added Untitled Productions Michael Rosenberg and Laura Notarianni

Diamantolous is also represented by Paradigm Talent Agency and Rick Genow at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson and Christopher. Barken is repped by Meridian Artists and David Stern at Blaney McMurtry LLC.