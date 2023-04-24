Fake Disney Junior Twitter Account With Gold Tick Suspended — But Not Before Using Profanities And Racial Slur

A Disney Junior-branded account has been suspended after receiving a gold tick from the social media platform.

The account, which has the handle @DisneyJuniorUK but appears to completely unaffiliated with Disney, has been removed in the last few minutes.

The account holder tweeted “no f***ing way” earlier this morning in the UK — an apparent reference to the verification. It’s unknown how the holder got the gold tick, which is reserved for the official and verified accounts of businesses who pay $1,000 per month.

The account tweeted several other messages before being shut down, including one using a racial slur and profanity against Twitter CEO Elon Musk and another claiming adult animation South Park was launching on Disney Junior in May.

They also used another account to launch a poll as to whether they should shut down the account and another saying they had noticed they were “in control” of the account two days ago.

Replying to a question about how they got hold of the tick, they replied it had “just appeared out of nowhere.” According to Twitter, the account has existed since June 2021.

Several Twitters users spotted the apparent mistake, with some decrying the ongoing confusion over verification after Twitter removed and then reinstated several blue ticks over the weekend.

Deadline has reached out to Disney and the account holder.