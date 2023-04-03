‘Extraction 2’ Teaser: Chris Hemsworth Character Alive & Ready For Action In Netflix Sequel

A new teaser trailer for Extraction 2, the sequel to Netflix’s action hit, answers at least one big question for fans of the original: Chris Hemsworth’s mercenary Tyler Rake is alive and well and ready for another black ops mission.

Extraction 2 brings back Rake, the Australian black ops mercenary who, it seems, barely survived the events of the first movie and is now tasked with a new mission – rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.

Hemsworth reunites with director Sam Hargrave, with Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO producing and Joe Russo writing.

In the new installment, Golshifteh Farahani reprises her role from the first film, with Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili also co-starring.

A sequel to the first film that was based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, from a story by Ande Parks, Joe Russo & Anthony Russo and illustrations by Fernando León González, Extraction 2 is produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Patrick Newall and Sam Hargrave, with Angela Russo-Otstot, Jake Aust, Benjamin Grayson, Steven Scavelli, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely as executive producers.

Extraction 2 will debut on Netflix on June 16.

Check out the teaser above.