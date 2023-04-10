‘Euphoria’s Eric Dane Joins ‘Bad Boys 4’

Eric Dane will join Will Smith and Martin Lawrence for a fourth film in Sony Pictures’ Bad Boys franchise.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are returning to direct from a script by Chris Bremner, which sees the previous cast from Bad Boys: For Life, including Paola Núnez, Vanessa Hudgens and Alexander Ludwig, returning for the fourth installment.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Smith through his Westbrook banner, and Doug Belgrad are back producing; with Martin Lawrence, James Lassiter, Chad Oman, Mike Stenson, Barry Waldman and Jon Mone serving as executive producers. Plot is being kept under wraps. Dane is expected to play villain in pic.

Dane can currently be seen in the Emmy nominated HBO series Euphoria starring alongside Zendaya. He was nominated for a 2022 Hollywood Critics Association TV Award for “Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama” for his performance in the show; and the series was also recently nominated for the 2023 Critics Choice Award for “Best Drama Series.”

Dane is best known for his role in ABC’s critically-acclaimed, Golden Globe-award-winning and Emmy-nominated series Grey’s Anatomy. He recently wrapped production on Luckychap’s Borderline and the motorcycle racing film, One Fast Move opposite KJ Apa. Next, Dane can be seen in Tony Tost’s directorial debut National Anthem from Bron Studios, co-starring with Sydney Sweeney, Halsey, and Paul Walter Hauser, which premiered out of SXSW.

Dane is represented by CAA, Entertainment 360 and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman. The news was first reported on The Hot Mic podcast.