‘The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy’ Renewed For Season 2 At Apple TV+

EXCLUSIVE: Eugene Levy is heading out on his travels again for Apple TV+.

The Schitt’s Creek star will present and executive produce a second season of The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy after Season 1 premiered earlier this year.

Levy will travel through Europe in Season 2 after taking in the likes of Costa Rica, Japan, and South Africa during his first adventure for Apple.

The Reluctant Traveler is produced by Twofour, the British production company. It hails from Jay Hunt’s Europen team at Apple, where Alison Kirkham oversees unscripted commissioning. David Brindley is the executive producer alongside Levy.

Levy said: “After experiencing Season 1, I’ve come to realize it’s true what they say about travel broadening the mind — and, I guess my mind could still take some broadening. So I’m packing my suitcase once again and looking forward, with a healthy dose of trepidation, to whatever adventures lie in store.”

Levy is repped by UTA, Artists First, and Jared Levine of Yorn, Levine, Barnes.