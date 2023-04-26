Amy Sherman-Palladino & Daniel Palladino Ballet Drama ‘Étoile’ Gets 2-Season Prime Video Order; Luke Kirby, Camille Cottin & Gideon Glick Among Cast

As The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is wrapping its five-season run, Emmy-winning creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino are prepping their next series. Prime Video has given a two-season order to Sherman-Palladino and Palladino’s Étoile, starring Mrs. Maisel duo of Luke Kirby, who won an Emmy for his work on the show, and Gideon Glick as well as Call My Agent! standout Camille Cottin, Simon Callow (Outlander), Lou de Laâge (The Innocents) and David Alvarez (West Side Story).

Set in New York City and Paris, the eight-episode Étoile follows the dancers and artistic staff of two world-renowned ballet companies, as they embark on an ambitious gambit to save their storied institutions by swapping their most talented stars.

Word of the new series started trickling out last fall when Sherman-Palladino and Palladino held an Open Dance Call for an untitled ballet show. The duo will write, direct and executive produce the project developed under their overall deal with Amazon Studios.

The two-season order matches the initial pickup for Mrs. Maisel, at the time the first new Prime Video series to get a two-season straight-to-series order.

“Amy and Dan are brilliant creators of remarkable and enduring characters and one-of-a-kind storytelling,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios. “We’re incredibly excited for Étoile, as we have no doubt Amy, Dan, and their team will continue to produce incredible and impactful event television that we can’t wait to share with our global Prime audiences.”

The Palladinos will executive produce with Dhana Rivera Gilbert. Scott Ellis will serve as co-executive producer. Amazon Studios is the studio.

“Well, guess that plan for early retirement will have to wait. Instead, we’ve decided to embark on an international journey with an unbelievable group of players and the most talented ballet dancers in the world. We will sleep when we’re dead,” said Sherman-Palladino and Palladino.

Ballet is a favorite setting for Sherman-Palladino who has had dance training. She co-created/executive produced the ABC Family ballet comedy-drama Bunheads, and her hit WB/CW series Gilmore Girls featured a ballet teacher character. She has worked with choreographer Marguerite Derricks on both of these series, as well as on Mrs. Maisel; Derricks also is expected to be involved in Étoile.

The fifth and final season of Emmy-winning series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, launched on April 14 and will conclude with the series finale on May 26.

Sherman-Palladino serves as creator, executive producer, director, and writer of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Palladino is executive producer, director, and writer. The series has earned 66 Emmy nominatons and 20 wins, including Outstanding Comedy Series, and Sherman-Palladino made Emmys history with wins for both Comedy Writing and Comedy Directing in the same year.

Kirby is an Emmy-winning actor for his portrayal of Lenny Bruce in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Other TV roles include Gene Goldman in HBO’s The Deuce and Spectrum’s Panhandle, where he can currently be seen starring as the lead.

Cottin is a César-nominated French actress who has gained international recognition for her role in the hit French series Call My Agent!. Upcoming, Cottin will be seen in Guy Nattiv’s Golda. Last year, Camille was seen in Ridley Scott’s biographical crime drama House of Gucci. On TV, Cottin was most recently seen reprising her role as Hélène in the fourth and final season in BBC America’s Killing Eve.

Callow created the role of Mozart in Peter Shaffer’s Amadeus. His films include A Room with a View, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Shakespeare in Love, and The Phantom of the Opera. His television work includes Outlander, Netflix’s The Witcher and Marvel’s Hawkeye.

De Laâge’s breakthrough role came in the film Breathe directed by Mélanie Laurent. She was twice nominated for César awards and recently she was awarded the International Emmy Award for best actress in Mélanie Laurent’s series The Mad Women’s Ball. She is repped by Laura Meerson at Adequat.

Glick, who also serves as writer on Étoile, will next be seen opposite Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan in Cooper’s Maestro. On television, Glick also appeared in American Horror Story, The Detour, and Devious Maids, among others.

Alvarez played the role of Bernardo in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated West Side Story. He won a Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his performance in Billy Elliot.