ESPN Cuts MLB Reporter Marly Rivera After Insulting Colleague With The C-Word

ESPN cut ties with MLB reporter Marly Rivera after a heated exchange with fellow reporter Ivón Gaete.

According to USA Today, the sports network said in a statement that Rivera “no longer works here.”

Rivera’s social media accounts have been disabled and her bio on the ESPN website is not available and redirects users to an error page.

The New York Post reported that Rivera and Gaete both tried to interview New York Yankees player Aaron Judge on April 18. Rivera alleged that she had previously scheduled an interview with Judge but Gaete ignored her. During the exchange, Rivera hurled an expletive that starts with the letter “c” and was captured on video.

“I fully accept responsibility for what I said, which I should not have,” Rivera said. “There were extenuating circumstances but that in no way is an excuse for my actions.”

Rivera says that over the years in covering the MLB she has had disagreements with MLB’s vice president of communications, who happens to be married to Gaete.

“I am a professional with a sterling reputation across baseball and I do believe that I am being singled out by a group of individuals with whom I have a long history of professional disagreements,” she added.

Rivera, who has covered the Yankees and the MLB at large for ESPN and ESPN Deportes, said that she apologized to Gaete over the insult but she did not accept.