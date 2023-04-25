MGM Distribution Chief Erik Lomis Remembered By Paramount Exec Chris Aronson For Impact On Industry & Will Rogers Charity: “Unlike Any Other” – CinemaCon

UPDATED: The legacy of MGM Domestic Distribution Chief Erik Lomis was remembered this morning at CinemaCon by his Paramount Domestic Distribution boss Chris Aronson, who worked with the former at MGM years ago. Lomis died suddenly March 22, having just released MGM’s Creed III to record box office results — a win also for the studio’s streaming parent Amazon.

Later on this AM, when exiting NATO President and CEO John Fithian took the stage, he exclaimed, “I’m dedicating this CinemaCon to Erik Lomis and everyone he touched.”

“Erik coached, guided, and mentored many in this industry,” Fithian said.

Lomis was a force during the pandemic. When most studios were looking to jettison their tentpoles to streamers as the state of exhibition remained shuttered and in doubt, Lomis lobbied for a theatrical release for the final Daniel Craig James Bond film. Not only did he ensure that the movie be held until theaters reopened, but also foresaw the impact that Covid would have on the industry back in mid-March 2020. Lomis was the first studio distribution execs to have the guts to move No Time to Die; at a time when Covid’s impact was widespread known by several studio execs in town. Lomis was also instrumental in getting Amazon to pivot the Ben Affleck-Matt Damon Air dramedy from a Prime Video launch to a theatrical window this spring.

However, it wasn’t all just about brilliant distribution moves with Lomis, but his force in doing charity work, specifically fundraising for the Will Rogers Institute. “When Erik called, you gave,” one distribution source told me following his death.

“Our Industry lost one of its most passionate, intelligent, and best distribution executives. Erik Lomis was unlike any other,” said Aronson in what was a very heartfelt speech.

“You could take the boy out of Philly but you could never take the Philly out of the boy. Erik was a friend to many, a mentor to many more, and frankly just one hell of a special person. While the suddenness of Erik’s passing is so difficult to comprehend, we have to understand that life can only be understood backwards, but life must be lived forwards,” added Aronson.

“And that’s the way Erik wanted it- always living forward. Getting the most out of each and every day…days which usually started before most everyone else would be waking up,” Aronson continued.

“Erik, like many of us, liked to win. Win at work, win at golf, and win on the field. Erik was a big Philadelphia Eagles fan and over the years we enjoyed many Eagles-49’ers games, including last season’s NFC Championship game. While my team usually came out on top, and has many more Super Bowl wins than his team, in retrospect I’m glad that Erik’s team won that last one. I’ll will always think of Erik when the Niners play the Eagles, but it just won’t be the same.”

“But things like wins and losses, that once seemed so important, will simply fade away. So, what does really matter? What will matter is not one’s success, but one’s significance. What matters is every act of courage, integrity, sacrifice, and compassion that we can do. And Erik was incredibly compassionate. His tireless dedication and work for the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers set standards for not only me, but for Todd Vradenburg, Jim Orr, and many many more. Erik’s passion for Will Rogers and the work the charity does has resulted in donations in his honor from over 100 people totaling over $150,000 and counting.”

“Some people come into our lives and quickly go. Other stay a good long time, leaving footprints on our hearts, and we are never, ever the same. Erik was one of those people. His footprints are on his family, they are on me, they are on this business, and they are on everyone whose lives had the good fortune to intersect with his.”

“There are some people who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they are gone, the light remains. May Erik’s light shine brightly on,” concluded Aronson.