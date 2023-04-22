‘The Young & The Restless’ Star Eric Braeden Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Young & the Restless star Eric Braeden said Friday afternoon in a video to his fans that he was recently diagnosed with cancer, but that he has been able to continue working on the CBS soap on which he’s starred since 1980.

Braeden posted the video on Facebook revealing the health scare, saying the diagnosis came after problems with his bladder and urination that worsened during his recovery from a recent knee-replacement surgery.

He said he wanted to be open about the diagnosis because “I think this may be good for some older guys who may, or may not, listen to this.”

Braeden said he was diagnosed by a urologist at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. He had surgery for a UroLift to relieve pressure on his urethra, during which doctors also removed the cancer. Braeden said biopsy results later revealed some high-grade cancer cells, and he is currently undergoing immunotherapy.

The full timeline is unclear, but Braeden said in the video he just had his second of six immunotherapy treatments this past week.

“I’ve learned now to listen to my body more, and not go all out,” he said, adding that he still works out but on a modified basis. “So if you’ve seen me a little under the weather, yeah, I have been, but I will lick this. This bastard aint going to get me, I’m going to get it.”

Braeden has played Victor Newman on CBS’ Young and the Restless for 43 seasons, and nearly 4,000 episodes.

He concluded his message Friday talking about his love of acting and his fans’ support, getting emotional.

“I still am happy to be able to go work. That I enjoy. It distracts me, I love acting, I love knowing I entertain people. I love your support – it means a lot.”