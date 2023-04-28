Skip to main content
IATSE President Matt Loeb Tells Members They Have "Legal Right" To Honor WGA Picket Lines In Event Of A Strike

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel’s Pay Drops To $19.1 Million In Year Following IPO Windfall

Ari Emanuel
Ari Emanuel Stewart Cook for PMC

Endeavor Group Holdings CEO Ari Emanuel, whose bonus-laden $308 million pay package turned heads in 2021, made $19.1 million in 2022, according to the company’s latest proxy filing.

The exec took home $4 million in salary, $8.2 million in the form of a bonus and $6 million in non-equity incentive compensation, the filing said.

Emanuel’s tally narrowly eclipsed that of CFO Jason Lublin, President and COO Mark Shapiro, with Lublin collecting $18.5 million and Shapiro $18.7 million.

Executive Chairman Patrick Whitesell, whose 2021 package reached $123.1 million, took home $12.2 million last year.

After calling off a planned IPO at the 11th hour in 2019, Endeavor finally went public in April 2021, at the same time it gained full ownership of the UFC. The offering brought significant paydays for the entire senior management team. The parent company of agencies WME and IMG has branched out well beyond its roots in representation and earlier this month teamed up with the WWE to create a new public entity it valued at $21 billion, with Endeavor controlling 51% and WWE 49%. Endeavor’s portfolio spans live events, data, gaming, fashion, technology and sports.

While Endeavor’s stock has gained more than 20% in 2023 to date, it trades below the level where it went public. The easing of Covid in 2022 helped stimulate the company’s entertainment and sports holdings, but last year also brought turbulent economic conditions and a souring ad market, with most media and tech stocks taking a hit.

Endeavor will report its first-quarter financial results on May 9 and convene its annual shareholder meeting on June 13.

