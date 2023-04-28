Emma Stone Reteam With Yorgos Lanthimos ‘Poor Things’ Sets Early Fall Release

Searchlight has set a Sept. 8 theatrical release for its second movie with filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things.

The movie sees The Favourite director back with that pic’s star Emma Stone. She also produces here.

Stone plays Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.

Lanthimos’ The Favourite earned ten Oscar noms, winning Best Actress for Olivia Colman. The pic also saw noms for Best Picture, Best Director, and Supporting Actress, Stone.

Poor Things fall release is quite early — it wouldn’t be a shocker to see it at Telluride or Venice, but it’s too late for TIFF which runs from Sept. 7-17.

The Favourite, released very pre-pandemic 2018, was a arthouse hit for Searchlight, minting $34.3M stateside, and over $95M WW.

Lanthimos is a 4x Oscar nomieee for Dogtooth (Best International Film), his original screenplay for The Lobster, and two for directing and best picture on The Favourite.