Emjay Anthony, Chiara Aurelia, Kezii Curtis & Nikki Hahn To Star In Peacock’s ‘Hysteria!’

EXCLUSIVE: Emjay Anthony (Physical), Chiara Aurelia (Cruel Summer), Kezii Curtis (Charm City Kings) and Nikki Hahn (Magnum P.I.) have joined the cast of Peacock’s coming-of-age thriller Hysteria! as series regulars.

Deadline exclusively confirmed Julie Bowen is also set to star.

Written and executive produced by Matthew Scott Kane, Hysteria! explores America’s dark history of mass hysteria through the shocking story of the teenage Satanic Panic. The series follows a group of 1980s high school misfits as they exploit the growing hysteria around teen occult activity.

Per the logline, When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the “Satanic Panic” of the late 1980s, a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts realize they can capitalize on the town’s sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band, until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings, and reported “supernatural activity” triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them.

Dylan Campbell (Anthony), Jordy (Aurelia) and Spud (Curtis) are a trio of outcasts who use their town’s Satanic Panic to their advantage by rebranding their heavy metal band Dethkrunch into a Satanic metal group, only to find themselves caught in the middle of a witch hunt.

Faith (Hahn) is a sheltered teenage girl whose life is forever changed by a shocking, traumatic crime.

The series will be produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Alongside Kane, John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein, Chris Bender and Jake Weiner will also executive produce. Jordan Vogt-Roberts is set to direct the first episode. David A. Goodman will serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer.

Anthony is represented by Agency Coast to Coast Talent Group and Shreck Rose Dapello, et al; Aurelia is represented by Paradigm, Untitled Management & Yorn Levine Barnes, et al; Curtis is represented by TCA Mgmt; Hahn is represented by Monster Talent Management, Coast to Coast Talent Group, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, et al.