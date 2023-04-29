Elon Musk Rolling Out Twitter Feature For Media Publishers To “Charge Users On A Per-Article Basis”

Elon Musk is not only on a mission to make profitable but to also give creators the opportunity to monetize their content. The platform’s CEO announced a new feature that will allow media publishers to charge on a per-article basis.

“Rolling out next month, this platform will allow media publishers to charge users on a per-article basis with one click,” Musk tweeted. “This enables users who would not sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per-article price for when they want to read an occasional article. Should be a major win-win for both media orgs & the public.”

This feature would give readers access to articles for a fee that would otherwise need a subscription to be accessible.

This week, Twitter rolled out globally the Subscription feature that allows creators to monetize their content by charging a monthly fee.

“Support content creators around the world in near and far away places!” Musk touted. “For many this represents a vital source of income and enables them to put more time into creating great content for you.”

Musk assured that “all proceeds go to content creators, we keep nothing.”

Earlier in April, Musk said that “for the next 12 months, Twitter will keep none of the money.” Musk clarified that the only fees they would take away are the ones charged by the platform were users subscribed one.

“You will receive whatever money we receive, so that’s 70% for subscriptions on iOS & Android (they charge 30%) and ~92% on web (could be better, depending on payment processor),” Musk tweeted.

Musk continued, “After first year, iOS & Android fees drop to 15% and we will add a small amount on top of that, depending on volume. We will also help promote your work. Our goal is to maximize creator prosperity. At any point, you can leave our platform and take your work with you. Easy in, easy out.”