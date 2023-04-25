Elle Fanning-Hosted Ashley Madison Podcast & Story Of Controversial British Reality Series ‘Space Cadets’ Launch Vespucci Original Audio Fund

EXCLUSIVE: Vespucci, the company behind audio series such as Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s Radioman, has launched a new podcast commissioning fund and has set a number of projects.

The company, which is also behind Showtime documentary 2nd Chance, is launching One Click: Ashley Madison, hosted by Elle Fanning and Space Cadets, about a controversial British reality show that tricked people into thinking they were going into space, as the first two shows from the fund.

The fund, which moves Vespucci into originals, after partnering with the likes of Audible and Spotify, will produce ten series over the next two years.

One Click: Ashley Madison tells the inside story of the 2015 Ashley Madison hack that exposed tens of thousands of cheating spouses. It features access to the company, and users whose lives were turned upside down by the leak. It is the follow up to Fanning-hosted One Click, about a wonder diet pill. Fanning hosts with journalist Sophie Elmhirst and it is produced with Lewellen Pictures and Pixiu.

Space Cadets is hosted by Nick van der Kolk and co-produced with his Love + Radio. It tells the story of the eponymous 2005 reality series, which aired on the UK’s Channel 4, that saw a group of reality show contestants battle for the chance to become the first civilian astronauts in human history. The successful winners would spend several days orbiting the earth, culminating in a historic spacewalk. Except, none of it was real. It was one of the most ambitious hoaxes in television history.

The TV series was hosted by Johnny Vaughan and produced by Endemol’s Zeppotron.

Future commissions will explore stories set in Latin America, Asia and Europe.

As part of this move, Vespucci has hired a number of executives including Story Editor Meara Sharma, Series Producer Meera Kumar and Development Producer Krish Dineshkumar. Sharma, Kumar and Dineshkumar will report into Vespucci’s Head Of Content Matt Willis and Vespucci’s Head Of Podcasts Thomas Curry.

“Since we first founded the company, we’ve worked with hundreds of journalists to unearth incredible stories from all around the world. As we expand our teams in Latin America, Canada, the US and UK, this new commissioning fund allows us to bring even more gripping journalism to audio. This fund will allow Vespucci to launch in markets beyond the US and UK, greenlight shows quickly, invest in stories we believe in, and support creators like Elle, Sophie and Nick whose work we greatly admire,” said Vespucci Co-Founders Johnny Galvin and Daniel Turcan.

Vespucci is repped by WME and Entertianment 360.