Pixar’s ‘Elemental’ Fires Up CinemaCon With 20 Minutes Of Footage

As is de rigueur during Disney’s CinemaCon presentations, the studio showed off 20 minutes from its latest Pixar movie, Elemental.

The Peter Sohn-directed title is set in Element City, where Fire, Water, Land and Air residents live together. It follows Ember (Leah Lewis), a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade (Mamoudou Athie) challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.

The clip sees immigrant fire-couple Bernie and Cinder’s tough welcome in Elemental City, where they make a life with baby Ember — trying to connect, and avoid water. In addition, Fire, Earth, Water and Air creatures arrive at a sort of Ellis Island entryway to Element City, where notably the fire duo have a hard time making themselves understood and see their passport stamped with the names Bernie and Cinder.

The Fire folks open a shop and raise their daughter Ember. When Water creatures come to visit, the sign in the shop reads goes, “You splash it, you buy it.” A bridge divides the Fire neighborhood from the rest of the city, which Ember says isn’t hospitable for the Fire folks, “Elements don’t mix.” Things do not go as hoped, and Ember’s temper gets the better of her, causing the storeroom to flood and a Water guy who’s a city inspector floats in threatening to give the shop a citation for shoddy pipes. This sets Ember on a journey into Element City and in pursuit of the inspector. A subway ride proves challenging as she tries not to incinerate the other passengers and ends up in a showdown in front of City Hall.

During the pandemic, Pixar’s Soul and Turning Red were forced to go on Disney+ as theaters slowly made their way back. Lightyear, the spinoff of Toy Story, went full on theatrical in June, earning $226.4M worldwide.

Elemental will open over Father’s Day weekend, June 16. Elemental is also the closing-night film for the Cannes Film Festival.