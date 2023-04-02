‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ Wields $72M Global Debut

Refresh for latest…: Coming in higher than expected, Paramount/eOne’s Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves took a $71.5M global bow this weekend; that includes $33M from 60 offshore markets which is nicely above the $25M+ projected ahead of the frame.

Standout markets included the UK (where eOne distributes) at No. 1 with $4.3M; Mexico and Australia at $2.4M apiece; and Italy and Spain’s No. 1 launches with $1.3M and $1.1M, respectively. Also of note, Germany grossed $2M at No. 3 and Korea got into the game with a $1.4M start at No. 2.

In Korea, D&D was bested by the holdover of Japanese animation Suzume. Similarly, China was led by that pic which is in its sophomore session there. As we cautioned coming into the weekend, there was little reason to bank too much on China for D&D which is nevertheless carrying a 9.2 score from audiences on Maoyan. It totaled $5M this weekend. As we’ve noted, there is an issue in China with Hollywood movies recently. Unless, it seems, if the words “James Cameron” come above the title. Titanic is releasing in a 25th anniversary reissue there as of Monday, and is leading play at local time.

Leaving that aside, D&D has room to breathe coming up with the Easter holidays ahead and as a choice for older audiences with Super Mario on deck.

Paramount certainly promoted D&D to the hilt with talent participation in Italy, the UK and Brazil already way back in 2022. A more recent tour included stops in Berlin, Paris, London and Mexico City. International brand partnerships included Carl’s Jr in Australia and Chile as well as Burger King in Taiwan and Spain, Monteroza in Japan, Bobble Bobble in Italy, and Call a Pizza in Germany. UK specialist Craft Brewery Mondo created a limited-edition beer called ‘Hither Thither’ that was sold across specialty retail and online channels. La Botanera hot sauce in Mexico activated with 4.2M on-pack themed bottles, promoted via TV, radio and digital billboards in key cities as well as print and digital signage in over 500 supermarkets for a combined total of 65 million impressions.

Note that France, Brazil and the Middle East are still to come during April – hopefully aided by the swell scores.

In IMAX, the worldwide tally was $5.7M including $2M from overseas.

Meanwhile, holding over strongly from last week, John Wick: Chapter 4 grossed an estimated $35M from 75 markets in the second frame. That lifts the offshore cume to $122M for $245M worldwide.

MORE…