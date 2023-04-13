‘Dungeons & Dragons’: Drew Crevello Set As Showrunner Of Paramount+ Live-Action Series 

EXCLUSIVE: Drew Crevello (WeCrashed) has been tapped as executive producer and showrunner of Dungeons & Dragons, Paramount+‘s live-action series based on Hasbro’s wildly popular fantasy role-playing game franchise. Crevello will work closely with series creator Rawson Marshall Thurber who wrote the pilot script and is set to direct the first episode. The project, which has an eight-episode, straight-to-series order, is a co-production between eOne and Paramount Pictures, with eOne as the lead studio. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Dungeons & Dragons has been tipped to be eOne’s largest-scope TV project ever, potentially launching a television universe spanning multiple scripted and unscripted shows. Hasbro is currently looking to sell eOne’s film and TV businesses, including the TV operation, which developed and sold the Dungeons & Dragons TV series. Overseeing the series for the indie studio is Gabriel Marano, EVP Scripted Television.

Featuring humans, elves, orcs and other fantastical creatures engaging in wars, treasure hunts and campaigns, the D&D game, one of Hasbro’s key franchise brands hailing from Wizards of the Coast, is overseen by a host, known as the Dungeon Master, and employs a signature multisided dice. More than 50 million fans have played D&D since it was first launched 49 years ago, including video games and livestream entertainment on Twitch and YouTube.

Crevello, former 20th Century Fox and Warner Bros. executive who developed films such as Deadpool and X-Men: First Class, co-created and executive produced and co-showran the WeWork Apple TV+ limited series WeCrashed starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway. He is repped by UTA and Anonymous Content.

Paramount Pictures and eOne recently released the feature Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, directed by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley, which premiered in theaters March 31. All series-based consumer products will run through Hasbro.