Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet Show Up At CinemaCon To Show Off ‘Dune: Part Two’ Trailer

Legendary’s Dune might have been crimped by a theatrical day-and-date release on HBO Max due to Covid, but the sequel, Dune: Part Two is apt to be on fire this fall in an exclusive big-screen release.

The sequel to the 2021 Denis Villeneuve feature take of Frank Herbert’s novel created a sandstorm here at CinemaCon during Warner Bros presentation with Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet and the filmmaker on stage.

RELATED: CinemaCon 2023 – Deadline’s Full Coverage

The first movie, though in theaters and HBO Max, was one of Warners’ highest-grossing pics that year, making $108.3M domestic and over $402M WW and also winning six Oscars, and notching a Best Picture nomination.

Unlike the 1984 David Lynch-directed version of the 896-page Herbert novel, which squished everything in, Villeneuve is giving the IP its proper breath in a sequel. Timothée Chalamet returns as Paul Atreides along with his mom, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson). Villeneuve says the duo have to prove their trust to the desert tribe, the Fremin.

“She’s not just in dreams this time,” Zendaya said about her character Chani, one of the Fremin people, “I only got a small time to find out who she was (in part one)….these are still two young people who are trying to grow up, fall in love and leave; being a warrior for your people.”

Villaneuve said that Austin Butler plays a sword-swashbuckler, who is also a crazy killer. Lea Seydoux is bringing a mysterious character to screen.

“Part two is an epic war movie, much more dense..we visited Arakis. We visit new locations, everything is new in the film. In the first movie we shot 40% in Imax, this time it’s full Imax,” said the filmmaker.

Chalamet talks about the pinnacle moment of the sequel — he rides a sandworm. It’s a right of passage to become part of the Fremin people.

The jawdropping trailer begins with Chani and Paul sitting at the edge of the desert. “It’s breathtaking, just imagine water” he tells her.

Florence Pugh’s Princess Corrino says, “In the shadow of Arakis, lies many secrets, but the darkness to all of that is what remains.”

“Fury Will Rise” flashes across the screen as the pic’s tagline.

“What if Paul Atreides was still alive?” asks Pugh’s character.

We see him rise as a great leader among the Fremin, getting advice from Javier Bardem’s Stilgar about riding the worm, a great rite of passage with the tribe. Awesome grappling and hook work as Paul tries to wrestle and mount the beast, getting swallowed up by the sand. There’s a shot of someone’s eyes turning blue, getting high on the spice.

“Be simple, but direct,” says Stilgar.

“Nothing fancy,” answers Paul. Shots of him appearing atop of a canyon to cheering people, and fighting knife to knife with Austin Butler’s character, played by Sting in the original film.