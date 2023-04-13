Drake Bell “Missing And Endangered” In Florida, Say Daytona Beach Police

Drake Bell, the former star of Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh who in 2021 pleaded guilty to felony charges related to an incident involving a 15-year-old girl, was reported by police today to be “missing and endangered” in Daytona Beach, FL, today.

According to Facebook message posted by the Daytona Beach Police Department, Bell, 36, — referred to by his legal name Jared Bell — was last seen traveling in a gray 2022 BMW in “the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9 p.m.”

Police are asking the public to provide any information on Bell’s whereabouts by contacting Daytona Beach Police.

Missing and endangered typically describes a person believed to be in danger because of age, health, mental or physical disability, in combination with environmental or weather conditions, or is believed to be unable to return to safety without assistance.

Bell, who co-starred with Josh Peck in the popular Nickelodeon series for four seasons from 2004-07, made headlines in 2021 when he was sentenced to two years’ probation and community service in after pleading guilty to charges stemming from his sexually explicit online conduct in 2017 with an underage fan. Bell later said he did not know the age of the fan at the time of their virtual communication and that “all conversation and communication stopped” when he became aware.

“I responded to a fan whose age I didn’t know,” he said on Instagram after his sentencing. “When I became aware of their age, all conversation and communication stopped.” He added that the fan “continued to come to shows and pay for meet and greets” and that he did not know that the person he met on those occasions was the same one he had ceased communicating with online.