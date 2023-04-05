Skip to main content
Donald Glover Teases Return To ‘Star Wars’ To Play Lando Calrissian Again: “We’re Talking About It”

Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian on 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'
Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian on 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Jonathan Olley / Lucasfilm / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Donald Glover is opening up about playing Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story and let it slip that he has been in talks to reprise his role.

“I would love to play Lando again,” he said in an interview with GQ. “It’s a fun time to be him. It just needs to be the right way to do it.”

Glover said that since the pandemic, people have reflected on how “time is precious” adding, “I’m not interested in doing anything that’s just gonna be a waste of my time or just a paycheck. I’d much rather spend time with people that I enjoy.”

The actor has been talking to Lucasfilm about playing Lando again saying, “Lando is definitely somebody I’d like to hang out with — we’re talking about it, that’s as much as I can say without Kathleen Kennedy hunting me down.”

Glover said “it was dope to play” Lando on the big screen and met with Billy Dee Williams, who originated the character in film on The Empire Strikes Back.

“He was a funny guy,” Glover said of his encounter with Williams. “We talked about a bunch of other stuff. I wanted to know like, ‘What did you feel like?’ I wanted to really get into it ’cause I really didn’t wanna let anybody down.”

Glover explained that Williams talked about going getting married in Kauai and ultimately gave him the “secret” on how to play Lando saying, “Just be charming.”

“He’s right, Lando is charm incarnate,” Glover added. “He’s kind of a maverick, which I don’t think there’s a lot of anymore. It’s hard to be a smooth talker nowadays ’cause, where’s the line? But I think that’s also where the danger is. It’s like, how close can you get without tripping over it?”

Watch Glover’s interview in the video posted below.

