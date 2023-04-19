Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone Signs With Alchemy Entertainment

On the heels of his induction into the UFC Hall of Fame, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone has signed with Alchemy Entertainment for film and TV representation.

Cerrone’s upcoming film Mojave Diamonds will be released May 30 through Lionsgate. He recently wrapped Firebrand’s Lights Out opposite Frank Grillo and Dermot Mulroney, as well as Latigo Films’ Place of Bones alongside Tom Hopper and Heather Graham.

Other credits include Terror On the Prairie alongside Gina Carano and Spenser Confidential alongside Mark Wahlberg.

Known for being tied for the second-most wins in UFC history (23, alongside Andrei Arlovski), Cerrone retired from the ring in July 2022. During his post-fight interview, he announced was setting his sights on Hollywood. Since then, he has booked an impressive slate of roles.

He is also represented at the Gersh Agency.