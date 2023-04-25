Poppy Harlow And Kaitlan Collins Address Don Lemon’s Exit On ‘CNN This Morning’

Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins opened CNN This Morning on Tuesday by addressing the exit of co-anchor Don Lemon.

“As you may have heard, CNN parted ways with Don Lemon,” Harlow said, as she read CNN CEO Chris Licht’s official statement announcing his exit.

Collins said, “Don was a big part of the show over the last six months. He was one of the first anchors on CNN to have me on his show. That’s something I’ll obviously never forget.”

Harlow said. “Don was one of my first friends here at CNN. I’m so thankful to have worked alongside him and for his support for nearly 15 years here, and I wish him all good things ahead. Kaitlan and I are really proud of this show. We are so proud of the dedicated team that works around the clock to bring you the news every morning, and our priority is you, the viewer, who gratefully welcomes us into your home each morning.”

The show opened with a different logo, featuring just the names of Collins and Harlow.

The network dismissed Lemon after Monday’s show, in what he described as a termination. “It is clear that there are some larger issues at play,” he wrote. He said that he was “stunned” by the news and was informed by his agent. “I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly,” he said.

The network said in a statement on Monday, “CNN and Don have parted ways. Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”

The network said that Lemon’s statement was “inaccurate.” “He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter,” the network said.

CNN has not said whether it will name a successor to Lemon as co-host of the morning show.