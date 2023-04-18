Don Cheadle’s This Radicle Act & Sony Pictures Television Developing Lamar Giles YA Book ‘The Getaway’ For TV

EXCLUSIVE: The Lamar Giles YA novel The Getaway is being developed for TV by Sony Pictures Television and Don Cheadle’s production banner The Radicle Act.

The near-future horror contemplates what would happen if the world fell into chaos, and you and your family were stuck working at one of the world’s most famous resorts – with some of the world’s richest and most powerful as guests. Unknown to employees, the resort has been selling shares in an end-of-the-world oasis, to have the best of the best at the end of days. What they didn’t count on was a group of teens, and how far they’ll go to find out the truth and save themselves.

Related Story Jeffrey Glaser Exits As Sony Pictures Television Co-Head Of Current Programming

Cheadle and his producing partner Karyn Smith-Forge will executive produce and Giles will produce.

This Radicle Act currently has a first-look deal with SPT under which they focused on comedy and drama development for scripted series across cable and streaming.

In addition to The Getaway, This Radicle Act’s current slate includes Quitman 10+2, which will also be produced by Adam and Naomi Scott through Gettin’ Rad Productions; They Can’t Kill Us All, which will also be produced by Brad Weston through Makeready and Wes Lowery, who wrote the novel of the same name; Rogues’ Gallery, which will also be produced by Hannah Rose May who wrote the graphic novel of the same name; and Monster, which will also be produced by Akela Cooper with Academy Award-winning filmmaker Matthew A. Cherry attached to direct, among others. Cheadle is represented by UTA.

In addition to The Getaway, Giles is the author of the acclaimed novels The Last Last-Day-of-Summer, Not So Pure and Simple, SPIN and Fake ID. He has also written for DC Comics, Star Wars and National Geographic.