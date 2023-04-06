Domhnall Gleeson To Co-Star Opposite Sydney Sweeney And Julianne Moore In Apple’s ‘Echo Valley’

Domhnall Gleeson is set to join the cast of Apple Original Films’ Echo Valley, a dramatic feature and original screenplay by Brad Ingelsby that already stars Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney. Hailing from Apple Studios and produced by Scott Free Films and The Walsh Company, the film will be directed by BAFTA Award winner Michael Pearce.

The pic will star Moore as Kate Garretson. Reeling from a personal tragedy, Kate spends her days boarding and training horses at Echo Valley Farm, 22 secluded, picturesque acres in Southeastern Pennsylvania. Late one night, her wayward daughter Claire (Sweeney) arrives at her doorstep, frightened, trembling and covered in someone else’s blood. From that simple premise, Echo Valley becomes a heart-pounding thriller about just how far a mother will go to save her child.

Gleeson joins the cast in the role of a local criminal who forces himself into Kate’s life, disrupting her quiet existence with secrets about her family.

The film will be produced by Scott Free’s Ridley Scott and Michael Pruss, Ingelsby and Kevin Walsh for The Walsh Company under his multi-year Apple TV+ producing deal. Pruss and Ingelsby developed the script together. The film will be executive produced by Scott Greenberg, Scott Free’s Rebecca Feuer and Nicole Jordan-Webber. Erika Olde and Sam Roseme will also executive produce through Black Bicycle Entertainment. Tanja Tawadjoh will co-produce.

The film marks Ingelsby’s fourth collaboration with Scott Free after Out of the Furnace, American Woman and most recently Our Friend. It also marks the third collaboration for Walsh and Ingelsby, who previously collaborated on American Woman and Our Friend.

Gleeson is again on a roll as he recently received rave reviews for the FX limited series The Patient, where he starred opposite Steve Carell. He will be seen next in the HBO series White House Plumbers where he plays John Dean. The series premieres next month.

Gleeson is repped by Paradigm and The Agency.