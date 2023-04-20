‘Doctor Who’ Heads To Swinging 60s As First-Looks Of Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson Unveiled

Doctor Who is headed to the Swinging 60s.

The BBC has in the past few minutes teased a first-look image of Ncuti Gatwa’s 15th Doctor with companion Ruby (Millie Gibson) as filming continues on the new series.

The pics come one day after the BBC similarly unveiled a first-look of RuPaul’s Drag Race icon Jinx Monsoon, who will play a villain in the highly-anticipated upcoming season. Scroll down for this pic.

Gatwa and Gibson’s Ruby Sunday can be seen in various 60s-style poses as anticipation for the return of Doctor Who, which is now being show-ran by Russell T. Davies and co-produced with Bad Wolf, ramps up. It’s a Sin creator Davies recently said an episode of the new series is “one of the greatest things I’ve ever made in my life,” while Whoniverse spin-offs are in the works including one featuring Jemma Redgrave and based on military research organization UNIT.

Doctor Who will air in November 2023 with three special episodes as David Tennant returns as the 14th Doctor to coincide with the show’s 60th anniversary. Catherine Tate will also return. Gatwa’s first episode as the Fifteenth Doctor will then air over the festive period, while other new cast members include Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney and Neil Patrick Harris. Both characters are being kept under wraps.

Viewers outside the UK will be able to watch via Disney+ following a landmark deal between the BBC and the streamer