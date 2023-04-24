Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Italy Earmarks €20M For Summer Film Promotion, Will Slash Ticket Prices For Local & European Titles; Hollywood Studios Return – CinemaCon

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Tucker Carlson Out At Fox News & Don Lemon Exits CNN: Reaction, Stocks & More
Read the full story

‘Doctor Who’: Composer Murray Gold Rejoins Russell T. Davies For BBC & Disney+ Sci-Fi Drama

Doctor Who
Doctor Who BBC

Russell T. Davies is getting his band back together for the BBC and Disney+ Doctor Who series.

Composer Murray Gold has joined the sci-fi drama series and once again work with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales on his musical scores.

These will appear in the three November specials featuring David Tennant as The Fourteenth Doctor and then in the episodes starring Ncuti Gatwa as The Fifteenth Doctor, beginning over Christmas.

Gold joined Davies for the 2005 reboot of Doctor Who, revamping the iconic theme tune and creating music for the Daleks and the Cybermen.

Related Story

Len Goodman Dies: Former 'Strictly Come Dancing' & 'Dancing With The Stars' Judge Was 78

“I’m so happy to be invited back for another joyful ride in the TARDIS,” said Gold. “I didn’t think twice. Working with Russell and his team is just a pleasure.”

Last week, the BBC released images of Gatwa as The Doctor in 1960s clothing, alongside new companion Ruby (Millie Gibson).

Davies, who was led Doctor Who between 2005 and 2010, is taking back control of the program this year. He succeeds Chris Chibnall.

Bad Wolf is producing the show in co-production with long time maker BBC Studios. Davies and Bad Wolf bosses Jane Tranter and Julie Gardner worked together on Doctor Who the first time round.

The new iteration of the show will air internationally on Disney+ and remain on the BBC in the UK.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad