‘Doctor Who’: Composer Murray Gold Rejoins Russell T. Davies For BBC & Disney+ Sci-Fi Drama

Russell T. Davies is getting his band back together for the BBC and Disney+ Doctor Who series.

Composer Murray Gold has joined the sci-fi drama series and once again work with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales on his musical scores.

These will appear in the three November specials featuring David Tennant as The Fourteenth Doctor and then in the episodes starring Ncuti Gatwa as The Fifteenth Doctor, beginning over Christmas.

Gold joined Davies for the 2005 reboot of Doctor Who, revamping the iconic theme tune and creating music for the Daleks and the Cybermen.

“I’m so happy to be invited back for another joyful ride in the TARDIS,” said Gold. “I didn’t think twice. Working with Russell and his team is just a pleasure.”

Last week, the BBC released images of Gatwa as The Doctor in 1960s clothing, alongside new companion Ruby (Millie Gibson).

Davies, who was led Doctor Who between 2005 and 2010, is taking back control of the program this year. He succeeds Chris Chibnall.

Bad Wolf is producing the show in co-production with long time maker BBC Studios. Davies and Bad Wolf bosses Jane Tranter and Julie Gardner worked together on Doctor Who the first time round.

The new iteration of the show will air internationally on Disney+ and remain on the BBC in the UK.