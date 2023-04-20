‘Doctor Who’ Star Ncuti Gatwa To Take Leading Role In King Charles’ Coronation Concert

Ncuti Gatwa will take on a starring role in the BBC’s celebrations for King Charles III’s coronation.

The Doctor Who actor will perform excerpts from a William Shakespeare play at the Coronation Concert on May 7 as part of a collaboration between the Royal Shakespeare Company and other arts bodies.

The BBC did not confirm which Shakespeare play will be brought to life by Gatwa, but he has previously played Mercutio in Romeo and Juliet at Home Theatre Manchester and Demetrius in A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Shakespeare’s Globe.

Gatwa will be joined on stage at the Windsor Castle event by Mei Mac, who has starred in Call The Midwife and was Olivier Award-nominated for My Neighbour Totoro.

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville will host the Coronation Concert, setting the scene for the evening’s entertainment and introducing acts as they take to the stage. Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Take That are among the musical acts performing.

The Royal Ballet, The Royal Opera, The Royal College of Music, and The Royal College of Art are among the other arts groups involved.