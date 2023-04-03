Fox Orders ‘Doc’ Medical Drama Series Based On Italian Format From Barbie Kligman, Hank Steinberg & Sony TV

EXCLUSIVE: Fox has given a straight-to-series order to medical procedural drama Doc, a U.S. adaptation of the popular Italian series Doc — Nelle tue mani, to premiere during the 2023-24 season. The project, which landed at the network in February in competitive situation with a script-to-series commitment, hails from writer, executive producer and showrunner Barbie Kligman (Magnum P.I.); executive producers Hank Steinberg (For Life) and 3 Arts’ Erwin Stoff; Sony Pictures Television, which acquired the international rights to the format in 2020; and Fox Entertainment Studios.

The series order for Doc follows last week’s Season 2 renewal of the network’s freshman dramas Accused and Alert: Missing Persons Unit, both of which are also co-productions of Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment Studios. Sony TV, which has been pulling away from broadcast over its financial challenges, especially for independent studios, has emerged as a leading supplier to now-independent Fox, figuring out a co-production template that has yielded series Alert, Accused, Doc, as well as Fantasy Island, which is done under a lower-cost model, and upcoming animated series Universal Basic Guys/The Hoagie Bros. (wt). The companies’ development includes a potential Starsky & Hutch reboot.

Fox has largely phased out the pilot model, especially on the drama side, and ordered no pilots this pilot season. On deck for 2023-24 season, Doc joins new Dan Harmon animated series Krapopolis, as well as Universal Basic Guys/The Hoagie Bros.

The order for Doc comes as Fox’s medical drama The Resident finished its sixth and likely final season. The network’s traditions in the genre include hit House.

The original Doc series, created and is produced by Lux Vide, a Fremantle company, centers on a male doctor with amnesia, played by Luca Argentero, and also stars Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò, known for their roles as Lucia and Mia, respectively, on Season 2 of HBO’s The White Lotus.

In the U.S. version, the lead is undergoing a gender swap. Fox’s Doc centers on the hard-charging, brilliant Dr. Amy Elias, Chief of Internal and Family Medicine at Westside Hospital in Minneapolis. After a brain injury erases the last eight years of her life, Amy must navigate an unfamiliar world where she has no recollection of patients she’s treated, colleagues she’s crossed, the soulmate she divorced, the man she now loves and the tragedy that caused her to push everyone away. She can rely only on her estranged 17-year-old daughter, whom she remembers as a 9-year-old, and a handful of devoted friends, as she struggles to continue practicing medicine, despite having lost nearly a decade of knowledge and experience.

“This moving and heroic medical drama is the very definition of storytelling excellence and what audiences have come to expect from Fox,” said Michael Thorn, President of Scripted Programming, Fox Entertainment. “Doc explores the raw emotion, redemption and resilience of the human spirit in ways we rarely see, and for that, we credit the creative leadership of Barbie, Hank and Erwin, who we know will bring this story to spectacular life, this extraordinary source material and our deeply valued partners at Sony.”

Created by Francesco Arlanch and Viola Rispoli, Doc — Nelle tue mani debuted in Italy on Rai 1 in 2020, where it ranked as the network’s #1 series premiere since 2007. A second 16-episode season aired in 2022. The series format has been sold in 12 countries with seven versions already made.

“We are thrilled with Barbie and Hank’s inspiring take on the emotionally captivating and globally acclaimed Italian series, and we couldn’t have a better partner in Fox to bring the format to the U.S.,” said Katherine Pope, President, Sony Pictures Television Studios where For Life creator Steinberg is under an overall deal.

In addition to Accused and Alert, Fox also has renewed drama The Cleaning Lady, co-produced by Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment Studios, for a third season. The network’s first fully-owned live-action comedy series, Animal Control, is expected to get a Season 2 renewal soon.