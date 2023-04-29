Disney’s Lawsuit Against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Has Change Of Judges

Skip to main content
The federal judge presiding over Disney’s lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has recused himself, citing a conflict of interest.

The lawsuit, filed by Walt Disney Parks and Resorts U.S., Inc. on Wednesday, accuses DeSantis of a “targeted campaign of government retaliation.” That would violate the company’s First Amendment rights, the suit contends.

Friday’s order by U.S. Magistrate Judge Martin Fitzpatrick claims the judge is related “in the third degree” to someone employed by one of the parties in the lawsuit as the reason for stepping down.

The case will be assigned to a different judge, according to the order.

