Disney TV Layoffs: Cuts In Unscripted Lead Day 2

Day 2 of Disney’s second wave of layoffs has involved staff reduction in unscripted/alternative and PR so far. We will update with more as we hear today.

On the unscripted side, leaving are Alicia Martino, VP, Alternative Series at Walt Disney Television Alternative and Marc Buhaj, VP, Unscripted Series and Specials, Disney Branded Television.

Also departing are Claire McCabe, VP, Brand Partnerships and Kids and Meghan de Boer, Executive Director, Brand Partnerships and Kids. The pair were promoted last year as part of a restructuring of Disney Branded Television’s unscripted and non-fiction arm.

Related Story Nate Silver To Depart ABC News As Disney Layoffs Continue

George Monas, an unscripted production executive at Freeform, is also leaving.

On the PR Side, departing as part of the layoffs is Ryan Aguirre Executive, Director, Publicity, at Disney Television Studios.

Martino, who has worked on series including the early seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette and CBS’ Love Island, was part of the Rob Mills-run Walt Disney Television Alternative studio, developing unscripted series and specials for ABC and other Disney platforms.

Buhaj, who was behind the recently announced Disney+ docuseries Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All, oversaw a non-fiction slate of documentaries, formats and specials for Disney+, and unscripted series and specials for Disney Channels. His team is being reduced, with the remaining members reporting to Disney Branded Entertainment EVP Charlie Andrews.

A Disney veteran of over 15 years, Buhaj was previously was SVP, Programming and General Manager of Disney XD.

The second round of Disney layoffs kicked off yesterday, impacting ABC and Freeform’s executive ranks, with each of the networks consolidating development and current under the same executives, resulting in several prominent departures. Also affected were Disney Television Studios marketing, which was dissolved, with its leaders and a number of team members leaving; and the 20th Television and ABC Signature music operations, which were combined, along with Disney cable networks’ scheduling activities. There were also a number of development and current executives as well as coordinators at the two studios and ABC that departed.