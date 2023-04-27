Disney TV Layoffs: Veteran Casting Exec Cornelia Frame Leaves Amid Consolidation

Disney is set to wrap up its second round of layoffs today. Because of the sheer volume of the cuts, impacting thousands of staffers in the past couple of days, information on departures from the last couple of days is still trickling out. We will update with more news as we get it.

Among those leaving is a Disney fixture, Cornelia Frame, most recently VP of Casting and Talent Relations at Disney Branded Television.

Casting for Disney Branded Television is being added to the portfolio of EVP Casting Sharon Klein, who already oversees the casting teams of ABC Entertainment, 20th Television, ABC Signature, 20th Television Animation, Walt Disney Television Unscripted, Hulu Originals and Freeform. Brenda Kelly-Grant, Disney Branded Television’s SVP and head of Casting and Talent Relations, will now report to Klein.

Frame started at Disney Channel 18 years ago as Director of Casting & Talent Relations and was promoted to VP in 2018. Over the years has worked with such young starts as Miley Cyrus, Zac Efron, Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Dylan Sprouse, Cole Sprouse, Zendaya, Olivia Rodrigo and many others.

She is one of many veteran Disney executives with tenures spanning decades who are leaving this week in the mass company layoffs.