Disney Temporarily Stops Fire Effects Globally After ‘Fantasmic!’ Incident At Disneyland

Mickey Mouse during a performance of Fantasmic! at Disney's Hollywood Studios theme park in Florida in 2022

Disney is taking extra precautions across their theme parks globally following the incident at Disneyland where the dragon caught fire during the Fantasmic! show Saturday night.

“We are temporarily suspending fire effects similar to those used at Disneyland park’s Fantasmic at select shows and entertainment experiences globally out of an abundance of caution following the Fantasmic prop fire at Disneyland park. The continued safety of our cast and guests is of the utmost importance,” Disneyland officials told Deadline in a statement.

The temporary suspension of fire effects doesn’t include the nightly fireworks. At the time of this post, Disneyland has Fantasmic! scheduled for their regular weekend showings from April 28-30. The show will undergo routine.

In an earlier report, Disneyland detailed what happened with Fantasmic! with no injuries reported.

“During the final showing of Fantasmic at Disneyland park on Saturday evening, the dragon prop caught fire. Anaheim Fire & Rescue quickly responded, and the fire was extinguished. All cast members were safely evacuated from Tom Sawyer Island. Due to smoke and wind, attractions near the island were safely evacuated of any guests, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time,” read the statement.

Fantasmic! originally opened in 1992 in Frontierland featuring fireworks, characters, live actors, water effects, pyrotechnics, lasers, music, audio-animatronics, searchlights, decorated boat floats, and mist screen projections.

The show features Mickey Mouse fighting Disney villains, which includes Maleficent in dragon form. Videos of the incident from Saturday night went viral on social media showing the dragon’s head catching fire as parkgoers panicked.