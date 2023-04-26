Disney Streaming Product Chief Jerrell Jimerson Exits In Layoffs

Jerrell Jimerson, chief product officer for Disney Streaming, is departing the company amid ongoing layoffs.

An insider confirmed his exit to Deadline. As product chief, Jimerson oversaw the look and feel of Disney+, Star+ and Hulu, steering their user experience and design. Jimerson came to the company in 2018 via Bamtech, the streaming arm of Major League Baseball. Disney acquired majority control of Bamtech in 2017 as it built up technological capabilities, gaining 100% ownership last year.

Before arriving at Bamtech, Jimerson had held exec positions at PayPal, Yahoo and iHeartMedia. Early in his career, he was part of the team at Netscape that introduced Navigator and Netcenter, the first modern browser and one of the early services on the emerging internet of the 1990s. In 2021, Jimerson was appointed to the board of directors of digital sports platform Strava.

Streaming has been a significant part of the consolidation reshaping the Walt Disney Co. as it sheds a projected 7,000 jobs and looks to record $5.5 billion in cost savings. CEO Bob Iger, who laid out plans for the cutbacks in February, has said the company had become “intoxicated” with streaming subscriber growth, amping up spending despite uncertainty about the profit models of the direct-to-consumer business. Earlier this week, ESPN+ GM Russell Wolff confirmed to colleagues he will depart this summer. Michael Paull, another Bamtech alum who was one of the architects of Disney+, departed earlier this month.

This week’s round of layoffs the second and most significant of three planned before summer. Notifications of workers affected began Monday and will conclude Thursday.